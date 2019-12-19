Love wearing dresses and tanks, but find it too difficult to keep up with the trends without making your pockets threadbare? We found this stall at Gariahat that stocks fabulous western wears, perfect to take care of all your fashion needs without making you broke.
Jumpsuits, Shackets, Tanks Or Dresses: This Stall In Gariahat Has Fab Western Wear For A Steal!
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
We were walking down towards Gariahat from the Rashbehari side, when we came across this stall that had amazing western wear dangling from hooks. Just outside Shehanshah (a panjabi store on Rashbehari) stands Palash Ghosh's stall. A one-of-a-kind place stocking only western wear, you'll find garments in all the latest trends. Perfect for everyday wear are the light cotton dresses (both in solid colours and prints) for as low as INR 300. We also liked the denim-style rayon and cotton dresses with cutwork embroidery. And totally fell in love with the variety of long and mid-length shackets. From bright red to pretty florals and muted corals, this stall had colours to suit all your moods and moments. Love flanell checks? This one has them too, besides the more common denim-washed shirts and other tops.
We also found crop tops and tanks that are perfect to complement your fancy skirts or shorts. Mostly stocking export rejects this stall could be your haven for fashionable picks, if you don't want to pick only branded mall stuff. Best of all, everything in this stall is available within INR 600!
What Could Be Better
Sadly, he doesn't stock any bottoms. So while you may find beautiful dresses and tops, you won't find that perfect pair of trousers, shorts or skirts to go with them.
