Jumpsuits, Shackets, Tanks Or Dresses: This Stall In Gariahat Has Fab Western Wear For A Steal!

We were walking down towards Gariahat from the Rashbehari side, when we came across this stall that had amazing western wear dangling from hooks. Just outside Shehanshah (a panjabi store on Rashbehari) stands Palash Ghosh's stall. A one-of-a-kind place stocking only western wear, you'll find garments in all the latest trends. Perfect for everyday wear are the light cotton dresses (both in solid colours and prints) for as low as INR 300. We also liked the denim-style rayon and cotton dresses with cutwork embroidery. And totally fell in love with the variety of long and mid-length shackets. From bright red to pretty florals and muted corals, this stall had colours to suit all your moods and moments. Love flanell checks? This one has them too, besides the more common denim-washed shirts and other tops.

We also found crop tops and tanks that are perfect to complement your fancy skirts or shorts. Mostly stocking export rejects this stall could be your haven for fashionable picks, if you don't want to pick only branded mall stuff. Best of all, everything in this stall is available within INR 600!