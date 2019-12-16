It's that time of the year when that nip in the air makes you crave for something warm and comfortable. And what can be better than a hot, piping bowl of soup? So, we've made you a list of places where you can enjoy a hearty bowl sure to soothe your senses and make you feel all warm and cosy this winter.
It's Winter Time! Get Awesome Soups At These Places In The City
Momo I Am
This place in Salt Lake is the place to go if you wanna enjoy a nice bowl of awesomeness in this rainy weather. Go for their Bangkok Street Noodle Soup or the Pork Ramen - it's all kinds of awesome with their authentic Japanese ramen noodles simmered overnight and served in a thick broth with veggies and pork. Opt for Khao San Thai Soup or Coriander Mushroom if you want something light.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Starstruck
Another hot favourite if you love soup. Try the Tom Yum Soup or the Hot and Sour Soup that's got the perfect blend of vegetables, spices and Chinese sauces in a thick brown broth. The Tom Yum Soup is their signature dish and is worth having.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Bombay Shiv Sagar
- Price for two: ₹ 650
The Canteen By Asia House
A small eatery on Lake View Road in Southern Avenue, Asia House probably serves some of the best quality soups in the city. Opt for Seoul's Dak Gomtang soup - a Korean chilli soup with noodles, scallions and black pepper (you can choose to have it in veg, chicken, prawn or mixed). Burma's Spicy Pork Broth (diced pork, herbs, noodles and beansprouts served in a spicy broth) is another must-try.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Quantum - Modern Indian Bistro
This is one of our favourite places to go to for soup and we're sure you'll love it too. Opt for the Veg Manchow Soup or the Lemon Coriander Soup. Both are equally good. In fact, the Lemon Coriander Soup here is easily one of the best that we've had.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Haka
The soup menu here is limited but appetizing. Go for their special Vegetable Haka Soup (it's their version of the Manchow Soup without the crispy noodles). Trust us, you'll leave wanting for more. Order a starter to go along with it and you're all set.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Cafe Drifter
Their Tomato Basil Soup is to-die-for. A hot bowl of soup accompanied by a great ambiance and Insta-worthy walls is all you need in this weather. For a better experience, take a seat in the outside section and enjoy a bowl while gazing at the quiet Hindusthan Park neighbourhood.
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Asia Kitchen By Mainland China
This restaurant located on the 4th floor of Acropolis Mall is a must-visit for every soup lover. Opt for the Vietnamese Noodle Clear Soup or the Miso Soup. It's available in both veg and chicken options. The latter comes with tofu, chicken or prawn options.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Chowman
This restaurant has a wide range of soups on their menu. Go for their signature ones - Veg Four Treasure Soup or the Wine and Crab Meat Soup. Lung Fong, Meat Ball and Noodle soups are other hot favourites here.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
The Chinese Walkker
This small Chinese restaurant opposite Purna Cinema in Paddapukur with brilliant red interiors, dimly lit ambiance and cosy comfortable vibes serves some of the best soups in town. Go for the Manchow Soup or the Talumein Soup available in both veg and chicken options. Thank us later!
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Comments (0)