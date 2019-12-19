Get Knotty This Winter With These Stylish Scarves & Woollen Stoles From This Kolkata Brand

You won't say 'not me' once you check out the scarves of Knot Me. It's a kiosk full of colourful, stylish and uber chic stoles and scarves that can pop up your (rather boring) winter look of woollen layers in a wink. Knot Me's kiosk in Salt Lake City Centre stands just outside Shoppers Stop. Folks on the otherside of Salt Lake, you'll also find a Knot Me kiosk tucked inside Quest Mall. Knotted and lined in neat rows, there are at least a hundred different scarves and stoles to choose from. Brightly coloured and with a variety of designs (geometric to paisleys, abstract and embroidered), we found scarves in cotton, silks and rayon. You can pick one of those scarves with playful tassels and colourful pompoms to perk up your style. The printed silk scarves with smart patterns do well to complement a more subtle and formal look. Winter snugglers who are perpetually looking for something warm to get comfortable, you can pick up fashionable woollen stoles from Knot Me and kill two birds with one stone. None of the boring plain wool weaves, but wool with embroidery work, sport these stoles to stay warm and still look stylish. For a real tiny kiosk, Knot Me has more stuff than you can imagine. Looking for a gift for bae this Christmas? Check out their fun pocket squares in colourful polka dots to solid magenta. This aside, you'll also find pretty kaftans and sleeveless long shrugs (perfect for summer months) in whimsical prints.