Get Lost In A World Of Cute Little Things At This Shop In Lake Mall

Cute, quirky, mushy... the little kid inside us literally went 'aww' with joy when we spotted this quaint gift shop, Linda in Lake Mall. From school essentials like cartoon-shaped tiffin boxes, pencil boxes, notebooks and soft toys to quirky key chains and mobile covers, this shop is a haven for all stationery fiends and of course for the munchkins.

Located on the third floor of Lake Mall, you're bound to stop by this shop - going by the bright pink decor - especially if you have tagged along your little one. Upon entering we found two racks stacked with all kinds of school essentials and stationery items -- from cartoon themed tiffin and pencil boxes to bottles shaped like Coca Cola cans and Starbucks coffee mugs.

Planning what to gift your little one for his/her birthday? Browse through their section of cute, colourful and shimmery slings, backpacks, paper bags and pouches. If you think these are limited to kids, you better check out Kendall Jenner's or our desi girl PeeCee's collection of minuscule totes. We also came across this purse that had mini notebooks attached in front and even notebooks fixed with calculators!

They have a huge collection of key chains themed around Marvel and some even in the shape of superheroes and cartoons. Our fave has to be this one key ring shaped like the hand of Thanos. To amp up your child's room they also have mini dreamcatchers. Their collection varies between INR 150 and INR 5,000.