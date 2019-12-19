Silver And Brass Junkies, Head To Glow-N-Glitter For Silver Jewellery And Home Decor

From their tiny store tucked away in a lane in Lake Gardens, this Jodhpur Park store is spacious and a shopper's paradise. Neatly spread across three rooms - bronze home decor, silver jewellery and blue pottery section, it makes browsing through the products easier. From easy-on-the-pocket nosepins, earrings, bracelets to expensive neckpieces, stone-silver jhumkas and bangles - their range is quite big and you will find yourself adding multiple items to your shopping cart. The brass home decor section offers things as small as puja plates, bells to exquisite statement pieces that will surely enhance your home's corner.

The best thing about Glow N Glitter is the range of prices - they have something to suit all pockets. Prices start INR 200 onwards.