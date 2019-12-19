Drop In At This Store To Add Some Drama In The Form Of Drapes And Sofa Covers To Your Living Space

Admit it, we always wanted to own a remote control that will make our jobs easier. We chanced upon one such remote at this store, that helps you to open and close window curtains (what else were you thinking!) with just a click. If your sofa is in a tattered condition, it's time to cover up the flaws. Take a look at their sofa covers - from floral prints, solid colours to geometric designs - they got 'em all. Ditch the cliched curtains and revamp your room with blinds and shades in varied styles- roller, vertical, zebra and bamboo. They even have mosquito nets to help you keep the flies at bay. Check out their range of window rods - sleek and polished ones. Too lazy to paint your wall or simply looking for a renovation? Take a look at their wallpapers in plenty of abstract and funky prints.

While the price of curtains and sofa covers start from INR 150 per sqm, rollers are available for INR 300 per sqft. Window rods are priced at INR 100 per foot and wallpapers start from INR 3000 per roll.