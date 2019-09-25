If you're a quintessential Bong, then like us you must have grown up admiring your mom's gold jewellery and heard those endless rants on how gold is an investment and should be taken seriously. Kolkata's Bowbazar region aka BB Ganguly Street houses some of the best gold jewellery shops. Here's our top 10 favourites.
Shine Like a Diva: Adorn Stunning Gold Jewellery From These Shops On BB Ganguly Street
Silpa Bharati
This decade-old shop has always been our favourite for their premium handcrafted gold jewellery. From the chunky kundan necklace, bangles, chandbalis to chic layered gold neck pieces, their collection is perfect to enhance your wedding glow. Their USP is however their fusion gold jewellery where you'll find intricate wooden jewellery with gold work and tribal motifs.
Basak Guinea Mansion
Looking for that gorgeous neckpiece that will complete your wedding look? Head to Basak Guinea Mansion and lay your hands on their fine jewellery collection. There's something for everyone and suitable for all occasions.They also have gold chandbali earrings starting at INR 30,000. They stock religious artefacts in gold as well.
PK Jewellers
The store boasts an amazing collection of kundan, jadau and sitahaar and jadau neck pieces starting at INR 1.5 lakh. They also have bangles in bala and chudi designs. They also stock gold bracelets in sleek designs. The solid set of bangles start at INR 1.20 lakh while the chudi can cost around INR 1.10 lakh and above.
The Basak Jewellers
Enter this venue to feast your eyes on precious jewellery designs in gold rings, neckpieces, bangles and more. Looking for a cute small pair of earrings to gift your niece for her rice ceremony? They stock kadda, rings, earrings and pendants for kids. The store also specialises in designing trendy bridal jewellery. Prices start INR 30,000 onwards.
Dutta Guinea Palace
You’ll find pieces in both traditional and contemporary designs that are perfect for party or occasion wear. Have an old neckpiece of your mom that you wish to wear but is too out of fashion? Bring it here and they will transform into a completely new set as per your choice of design.
Anjali Jewellers
One of the oldest and most trusted jewellery shops in Kolkata, Anjali Jewellers has been catering to the jewellery needs of Kolkatans for generations now. Think intricate floral designs, and the popular Bengal peacock designs and crescent shape earrings. They also have exquisite patterns with pearls – all with nominal making charges.
Tanishq
Tanishq is one such shop that caters to the jewellery needs of modern women. The brand has made wearing gold to work possible with its sleek and trendy designs. They offer a varied range of gold jewellery collections – rings, nose pins, bracelets, necklaces, neckwear sets and pendants, among other things.
PC Chandra & Sons
Walking down BB Ganguly stretch if you come across a shop with never-ending queues, be 100 per cent sure it's PC Chandra & Sons. Wedding coming up? Look no further and head here for their fine collection of jewellery crafted to perfection. From heavy neckpieces (think Padmaavat style) to sleek ones, every piece is unique and one of a kind. Prices start at INR 30,000.
HK Dutta
The shop stocks gold jewellery that are a perfect blend of traditional and modern designs. From tikli, chandmala, pasha har, naak chabi to bangles, anklets and rings, every piece will impress both young and old alike. Price start at INR 20,000.
Senco Gold & Diamonds
Senco Gold & Diamonds offers a range of traditional gold jewellery starting at INR 2.5 lakh. They have different necklace designs - sitahaar, chokers, kundan and more. If love hoarding up gold earrings then you should definitely drop by this store. You'll find jhumkas, chandbalis and other designs in earrings. There's bracelets, bangles and rings as well.
