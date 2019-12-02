Your wedding is one of the most important days of your life. And jewelry is an integral part of any wedding outfit. We have curated a list of five go-to stores for you for the best gold jewellery collections to make you look like a dream on your D-day. But if you are looking for a host of other designer jewellery, you should definitely drop by this CONFLUENCE X SWAROVSKI pop-up happening at Sienna Cafe, Park Street, on November 30. Pick from an exclusive line up of jewellery made with Swarovski crystals designed by the biggest names of the fashion industry such as Amrapali, JJ Valaya, Manish Arora, Tarun Tahiliani and Isharya.
Five Stores For Best Wedding Jewellery Collection
BC Sen Jewellers
BC Sen Jewelers is known for its premium handcrafted jewellery. The Bandhan wedding collection boasts of a distinctive kundan and jadau jewellery and also has a wide range of layered gold neck pieces, kundan necklace, gold bangles, chandbali and rings sure to enhance your wedding glow. Their bridal collection range starts at INR 1.5 lakh and can go up to INR 15 lakh. They also customise jewellery.
Senco Gold & Diamonds
Senco Gold & Diamonds offers a range of traditional gold jewellery starting at INR 2.5 lakh. They have different necklace designs - sitahaar, chokers, kundan and more. Jhumkas and other designs in earrings are also available besides bracelets, bangles and rings. They do not have temple jewellery though. Senco also customises jewellery.
MP Jewellers
MP Jewellers in Gariahat has a wide range of gold collection - temple and plain gold jewellery, sitahaar, choker, kundan, bangles and more. They also have gold chandbali earrings starting at INR 30,000. Jewellery sets are also available from INR 50,000 onwards while earrings start at INR 8,000. They do customised jewellery as well.
PC Chandra Jewellers
The store boasts of an amazing collection of kundan, sitahaar and jadau neck pieces starting at INR 1.5 lakh. They also have bangles in bala and chudi designs. The solid bala set of bangles start at INR 1.20 lakh while the chudi can cost around INR 1.10 lakh and above. Check out their stunning bracelet collection which starts at INR 40,000. They can customise jewellery as well according to your requirement.
Joyalukkas Jewellery
Joyalukkas has a wide range of branded wedding jewellery collection. They have several designs - temple, south India collection, Naga jewellery, chokers and a traditional range as well. They also have a Middle East-inspired collection besides the kundan and jadau range. The store boasts of beautiful jhumka designs starting at INR 50,000 and maangtikas starting at INR 15,000. The neck pieces started at INR 1 lakh.
