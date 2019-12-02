Five Stores For Best Wedding Jewellery Collection

Your wedding is one of the most important days of your life. And jewelry is an integral part of any wedding outfit. We have curated a list of five go-to stores for you for the best gold jewellery collections to make you look like a dream on your D-day. But if you are looking for a host of other designer jewellery, you should definitely drop by this CONFLUENCE X SWAROVSKI pop-up happening at Sienna Cafe, Park Street, on November 30. Pick from an exclusive line up of jewellery made with Swarovski crystals designed by the biggest names of the fashion industry such as Amrapali, JJ Valaya, Manish Arora, Tarun Tahiliani and Isharya.