Munch On Some Amazing Quick Bites From The New Menu!

Cafes

Snacking

Lake Gardens, Kolkata
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

188/60/2, Lake Gardens, Kolkata

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

A pack of indulging snacks always bring a smile and keep me going back to Snacking again and again. The cafe located near the South City adds a refreshing touch in its decor along with other highlights - games, play corners etc. The patterned wall throws a sense of fun to the place. Introducing a few of the new inclusions in their menu. In Frame - * Floral Affair: The classic notes of fruits and flowers - pink grapefruits and Edelflower leaves a lingering aftertaste in the palate. * Classic Hawaii Pizza (Bacon and Pineapple): Simply crowd-pleasing packed with flavours. The juicy tropical twist with sweet and tangy pineapple, bacon and cheese. * Crab Corn Mayo Salad: So fresh and flavourful tossed in light mayo dressing.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

