Munch On Some Amazing Quick Bites From The New Menu!

A pack of indulging snacks always bring a smile and keep me going back to Snacking again and again. The cafe located near the South City adds a refreshing touch in its decor along with other highlights - games, play corners etc. The patterned wall throws a sense of fun to the place. Introducing a few of the new inclusions in their menu. In Frame - * Floral Affair: The classic notes of fruits and flowers - pink grapefruits and Edelflower leaves a lingering aftertaste in the palate. * Classic Hawaii Pizza (Bacon and Pineapple): Simply crowd-pleasing packed with flavours. The juicy tropical twist with sweet and tangy pineapple, bacon and cheese. * Crab Corn Mayo Salad: So fresh and flavourful tossed in light mayo dressing.