Metallic Crop Tops Or Draped Skirts: Hit Up This Multi-Designer Store In Ballygunge

You'll find jumpsuits, dresses, pant-jacket and crop top-skirts sets, tunics, gowns and three-pieces made out of cotton, satin and metallic fabrics. We loved their off-shoulder black dress with a cut on one side of the waist, perfect for a party or a night out with your squad. Need an outfit for a family function? Check out their silver metallic crop top and draped skirt set or the three-piece pant, top and jacket set perfect for such occasions. You'll also find trendy brunch outfits in bright colours.



They stock brands like Platinoir, Ekta S label, Mahek Punjabi, Aakaar by Ankit Sharma, Enech by Nupur Harwani, RS by Rippi Sethi, Label NA-KA , Pasha India, Etre and a few more. The colour scheme of the entire collection is quite minimalist and soothing - neither too flashy nor too dull. We also loved the indo-western blazer top perfect for a cocktail party. Pair it up with off-white straight pants and you are good to go. Watch out for their sleeveless jacket-palazzo pant set that you can easily wear if you're going clubbing.

Besides clothes, you'll find shoes (wedges and kitten heels), jewellery (earrings, rings, neck pieces) and clutches that you can pair with these outfits. The clothes start at INR 3,000 and can go up to INR 20,000 while the accessories and shoes start at INR 2,500.