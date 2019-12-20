This Men's Studio Near Park Street Is Where You Have To Go For Draped Kurtas

While walking on Royd Street, we chanced upon this men's clothing studio, located right on the junction of Royd Street and Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road.

We are talking about Groom's, which has men's wear in ethnic, Indo-western as well as formals. Best friend's wedding coming up and don't know where to head? Groom's, as the name suggests, has tailor-made stuff for weddings and receptions. You can start with their kurta section. What we liked the most in the store is their collection of draped kurtas. We immediately fell in love with a royal blue draped kurta (it was on display!) worn with a floral Nehru jacket. The kurtas start from INR 4,000.

Coming to Nehru jackets, you will find loads of them which can have you confused enough about which one to buy. We liked a certain light blue jacket with huge floral prints in white, which can go perfectly with the royal blue draped kurta. You can also go for a magenta hand-embroidered Nehru jacket and probably pair it up with a black solid kurta.

Keep an eye out for their uber cool sherwanis, and if you spot a navy blue solid bandhgala with a drape attached from one side of the shoulder and finishing at the waist, take it instantly. You cannot get a better one for your own wedding day. A dhoti pant is all that you'll need, along with a beige nagra to finish off the look. A fully white bandhgala with an asymmetrical layered panel is regal, to say the least, and can work wonders for the reception day if you're not looking to wear western formals. The bandhgalas start from INR 10,000.