Check Our Guide To All Things Christmas In Kolkata

Now that we have taken care of the most important aspect of Christmas, cake! It’s time to focus on second most important thing, the tree. Free School Street has a whole line of tiny shops. Their pavements lined with trees and their interiors with decorations.

I recommend Merry Flower. It has the biggest range of tree’s starting with five foot ones for INR 1,500 (approx) and going up to 7 feet at INR 3,500 (approx). In addition they have every kind of bauble and tinsel imaginable from small stars and bells at INR 10 (approx). If you are feeling really extra this Christmas, you can even indulge in a gilt sledge and reindeer for your living room nativity scene.

If faux trees are not your scene, you can find the real deal at The Globe Nursery at Lindsay Street starting at INR 400.

