Check Our Guide To All Things Christmas In Kolkata

‘Boro Din’ is around the corner and the city is gearing up for a very merry time. Whether you’re channelling the spirit of the grinch or of Santa’s elf, it’s hard to deny the festive atmosphere that is all around us. So read on for a definitive guide to all things Xmas.
Head to Flury’s For Mouthwatering Christmas Treats
This age-old bakery never disappoints but come December and it transforms into a winter wonderland. With its cosy bustling interiors and the deliciously sugary aroma that wafts through the place, it embodies the spirit of the holidays. They have an array of Christmas cakes starting at around INR 500. Pick from Rum and Raisin, Fig and Honey, Date and Walnut or the house special Dundee Cake. They also have an entire gingerbread house on offer (INR 1,750 approx) that looks like its straight out of Hansel and Gretel, but go ahead and indulge there is no wicked witch waiting in the wings!
Check Out Free School Street For Xmas Trees & Decor
Now that we have taken care of the most important aspect of Christmas, cake! It’s time to focus on second most important thing, the tree. Free School Street has a whole line of tiny shops. Their pavements lined with trees and their interiors with decorations.
I recommend Merry Flower. It has the biggest range of tree’s starting with five foot ones for INR 1,500 (approx) and going up to 7 feet at INR 3,500 (approx). In addition they have every kind of bauble and tinsel imaginable from small stars and bells at INR 10 (approx). If you are feeling really extra this Christmas, you can even indulge in a gilt sledge and reindeer for your living room nativity scene.
If faux trees are not your scene, you can find the real deal at The Globe Nursery at Lindsay Street starting at INR 400.
New Market For Traditional Christmas Treats
The one place that is synonymous with Christmas cheer is New Market. The usually bustling market is completely jam packed in the lead up to Christmas. The central part of the market houses seasonal stalls that are full of decorations. I recommend stopping off at Nahoum’s for Fruit Mince Pies (INR 35 approx) and those fat green peppermints that taste like childhood.
You can also stock up on barley sugar and stick jaws which would make a great addition to any Xmas party. Conscious shoppers will love the ‘shola’ flowers and wreaths at R. Das. Starting at INR 5 and completely sustainable, you can customise your arrangements without burning through your budget.
Sasha’s For Quirky Sustainable Decor
If you are looking for sustainable options to decorate your tree, you can head to Sasha for their quirky handmade decorations. Cloth candy canes with a tiny bell that tinkles, papier-mâché Santa’s and Christmas trees as well as sets of papier-mâché candles in red, green and white (approx INR 335 for a set of six) are on offer.
Sienna Cafe For All Things Handmade
Sienna cafe is another city favourite for handmade Christmas cheer. From ceramic Christmas ornaments to wintery scarves in Christmas colours, they are getting into the spirit of the season. They also have some delicious new specials on the menu just because they know you can’t shop on an empty stomach. They're holding a Conscious Christmas Market this year on December 21-22, which you definitely shouldn't miss.
Good Companions For Old School Christmas Decorations
For those of you who like to keep things traditional you cannot go wrong with Good Companions. They have the cheeriest Christmas cushion covers, embroidered tea sets (tray cloth, tea cosy, napkins and a pouch for the tea), tiny tea napkins and table clothes with matching napkins and even Christmas towel sets. The whole store is dedicated to Christmas gifts so you won’t be disappointed. No matter what the mood or budget with the entire city in festive mode, there is something for everybody.
Aranya
If you still haven't picked your Christmas tree ornaments, free yourself up and head to Aranya's in Dakshinapan right away. It's always been one of our go-to places for handcrafted clothing and home decor. Their line of Xmas-themed decor is also killing it! Pretty? Yes. Colorful? Yes. Christmas-y? Yes. Affordable? Yes. On top of all of that - it's all eco-friendly, too. We were struggling to not pick every single thing here - it'll be equally difficult for you guys. Their baubles - jute, handmade paper and foil with intricate designs, are to die for. Stars, tiny pine tree cut-outs, candy canes and angels - we've stocked up here with loads of Xmas goodies and all that's needed is to ready our tree now.
Make sure to pick up their absolutely adorable 'Merry Christmas' banners at about INR 300. And replace your generic fairy lights for their version fitted onto cane balls (INR 280). Make your tree the best one of all - the most expensive one you'll find here is for about INR 1,000 only.
