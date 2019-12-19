Can't Get Enough Of Chinese Food? Head To This Restaurant In Salt Lake For A Delectable Meal

Pretty much nothing can replace the happiness of having a flavourful and satisfying Chinese meal when you just can't control those hunger pangs anymore! And Haka in City Centre 1 serves a scrumptious spread of a variety of Chinese dishes, buffet and a-la-carte style. It's minimalist yet chic with a lot of red and white colours. There's wall art reminiscent of the contemporary art styles in China. You should definitely begin with their dumplings - Spicy Mushroom and Prawn and Scallion Sui Mai is what we'd recommend! The Shanghai Spring Rolls come with a good stuffing. The Chengdu Chicken with Dry Red Chillies and Sichuan Pepper is perfect if you wish to spice things up a bit.

Haka offers a lot of options for mains. From the regular Sweet and Sour Vegetables to Clay Pot Chicken with Chillies and Basil, they have it all. If you are a fish person, then don't miss out on the Freshwater Betki in Hot Garlic Sauce and Wok Fried King Prawns Yu Xiang Sauce. They have a lot of rice and noodles options but the Five Spice Flavoured Clay Pot Rice and Double Pan Fried Noodles have our heart.

The buffet is also quite reasonable at INR 567 plus taxes on weekdays and INR 635 plus taxes on weekends.