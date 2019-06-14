Love your accessories and other daily knick knacks? Then you’ll surely want to keep them safe and dress them up in the coolest way possible. The House Of Ganges totes, laptop bags, crossbody, duffel, backpacks, wallets and more, both in minimalist and bold geometric patterns to personalise your outfits in your iconic style. They’re making monogramming cool again. They have great color options and the quality is fantastic.
Love Handcrafted & Personalised Handbags? Check Out These Statement Pieces By The House Of Ganges!
What Makes It Awesome
Men and women, all of you can slay it with these trendy pieces! The laptop bags and duffles are versatile, lightweight and perfect for both daily use or even a weekend getaway. Who wants to carry multiple bags now when you can stuff everything together in one place? You’ll certainly want to leave those wheelies behind.
For girls who like to sling it, check out their range of adorable bucket bags, crossbodies and totes. We know how you’re hustling through the daily 9-to-wine routine. So go hands free and keep it crushing with your essentials right by your side. Pick from vibrant solids in your favourite colours or bold geometric patterns, whatever your heart wishes! We’re honestly crushing on how their designs are so modern.
Got a special someone’s birthday coming? Gift them these passport holders, cases for eyewear and watches, spacious toiletry bags and other travel accessories. We’re totally crushing on how handy and affordable they are!
Whether it’s a graduation gift to a daughter, a padfolio for the first day at a new job or passport covers monogrammed for an upcoming honeymoon vacation, you are inspired to make each item your own.
Alongside this retail business, The House of Ganges also works on bespoke projects, designing everything from blotters and newspaper bags to menu covers for international hotels and resorts.
So, We’re Saying…
We’re honestly crushing on these bags and they’re just perfect to add a statement to your look.. So add them to your wardrobe soon and head out for all occasions in style.
