This Kolkata Brand Paints Wonders On Clothes And We're Loving Them

Home decor or clothing, anything hand-painted and artsy have always been our favourite. City-based label Vromor by Sushmita Bhattacharya is winning us all over again with her bespoke collection of hand-painted clothes.

Sushmita uses acrylic colour to bring life to any boring piece of cloth. From sarees, blouses to men's kurtas and children's dresses, every fabric is hand-painted with tribal motifs, scenic and quirky designs. We came across a whole range of off-white blouses bearing floral and folk art motifs and fine strokes. The dash of colour on the white fabric pops up the look of the blouse. Our pick would be a white blouse painted with a pair of owls (reminds us of those illustrations in children's fables). Pair them with brightly-hued sarees and get ready to steal the show. Other colour options range from royal blues and purples to rich creams, blacks, and hot pink/fuchsia.

We also spotted some stunning hand-painted kurtas and ended up ordering two for the men in the house. Sushmita also does customisations. You can hand her any normal fabric and she'll instantly spruce it up with her fingers (you can even specify the designs!) Ladies, the same applies to kurtis and sarees as well!

Prices of her collection starts from INR 500 and goes up to INR 3,000.