On The Lookout For Crazy Combo Deals? Head To This Eatery For All Things Delicious

Aptly named, Hanglaatherium, located just a few metres away from South City Mall, caters to all our hunger pangs. Head to this eatery if your're looking for delectable North Indian cuisine at super affordable rates. Planning a birthday party or looking forward to a perfect meal in office? We recommend trying their biryani and pulao combos. While pulao combo will get you a platter of pulao, chicken/mutton kasha, chicken tikka kebab and green salad, the biryani combo contains chicken/mutton biryani, chicken kasha, chicken tikka kebab and salad. There's chicken chaap combo as well.

Their mutton dishes are worth drooling. Choose your pick from their in-house specialities like mutton hanglabari, mutton biryani, mutton handi, mutton rezala and mutton rogan josh. Vegans don't be disappointed, try from options like paneer chaap, paneer butter masala, kadai mushroom and dal makhani.

The interiors are quite neatly done with quirky wall art. We loved their red-themed doodle wall - a perfect selfie corner. All the dishes, including combos, range between INR 150-500 (yes that's a steal considering the taste and quantity served).