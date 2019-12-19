Feeling hanglaa (a frequently used colloquial Bengali word meaning gluttony)? Head to Hanglaatherium on Prince Anwar Shah Road and satiate your hunger with pocket-friendly biryani and kebab combos.
On The Lookout For Crazy Combo Deals? Head To This Eatery For All Things Delicious
Aptly named, Hanglaatherium, located just a few metres away from South City Mall, caters to all our hunger pangs. Head to this eatery if your're looking for delectable North Indian cuisine at super affordable rates. Planning a birthday party or looking forward to a perfect meal in office? We recommend trying their biryani and pulao combos. While pulao combo will get you a platter of pulao, chicken/mutton kasha, chicken tikka kebab and green salad, the biryani combo contains chicken/mutton biryani, chicken kasha, chicken tikka kebab and salad. There's chicken chaap combo as well.
Their mutton dishes are worth drooling. Choose your pick from their in-house specialities like mutton hanglabari, mutton biryani, mutton handi, mutton rezala and mutton rogan josh. Vegans don't be disappointed, try from options like paneer chaap, paneer butter masala, kadai mushroom and dal makhani.
The interiors are quite neatly done with quirky wall art. We loved their red-themed doodle wall - a perfect selfie corner. All the dishes, including combos, range between INR 150-500 (yes that's a steal considering the taste and quantity served).
The service needs improvement. They hardly serve any sweet dish and limited to firni.
The place is quite small and can accommodate about 15 people. So if you're turning up in a group make sure you call them from beforehand. They are available on online platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, so order from them at your next house party. They also have another branch near Kamalgazi crossing in Garia.
