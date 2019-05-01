Head To These Pet-Friendly Cafes In The City For A Purrfect Date With Your Furry Friends

Throttle Shrottle is bound to take you by surprise. A biker’s cafe, the open-air rustic vibe is super chill. You walk over a small wooden bridge to be greeted by their Great Dane — Piston. Don’t be scared of her size, she is a softie! Feel free to show her some much-deserved love. Cat lovers, they have two kitties who hide behind the bikes and make their presence felt once in a while. And we just can’t get over the two white ducks who flock around on their own, not disturbing anyone. There is a pond in the middle for them, which just adds to the feel of the cafe. All their pets are well trained and don’t cause any problem. Piston might just go up to your table to say hi, but will not even look at the food. Just so you know, this 24-hours cafe is one of our fave pet-friendly places that whips up a soup or a meal in a bowl for your doggo at a flat rate of INR 100. So wait no more, and gather your squad to get coasting on Goan vibes and biker grunge.