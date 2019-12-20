Imagine the experience of watching your sangeet or wedding video with your closest ones in a multiplex, or, blocking the entire auditorium to just yourself and your partner! Well, this gem of a multiplex – London Paris Multiplex – gives you these unique options and more. Located conveniently in Ballygunge, heart of the city, this multiplex is easily the best place for any occasion - be it a birthday of a six-year old or a 60-year old, an anniversary or a proposal date. They give you the flexibility to choose from the movies currently playing or watch a movie of your choice.
Head To This Multiplex In Kolkata That Gives You An Experience Beyond A Regular Movie Outing!
What Makes It Awesome?
One of the events which happen quite frequently here is the screening of sangeet / wedding videos. It’s a great way to get your entire fam-jam to soak in the revelry once again – more so, for those who missed out on the destination wedding! ‘London Paris multiplex’ has also hosted several ‘private screenings’ where it’s only a couple watching a movie of their choice in the entire auditorium blocked exclusively for them. What a great way to propose to your partner! And what else do you need along with movies – comfy seats and awesome food? They got it covered.
We were pleasantly surprised on how comfortable their seats are and not to mention the best-in-class leg space. Their nachos are to-die-for. Served with freshly made cheese dip, it’s a clear winner. Like ‘live counters’? - they have a wide variety in chaats, fries and sweet corn. The evergreen favourites – popcorn, sandwiches, momos are finger-licking worthy. And did i mention that they have chicken sandwiches and chicken momos too? A saviour from vegetarian-only multiplexes! Ticket and munchies are competitively priced. Hosting events here is easy on the pocket too! The best part is that they have smartly designed auditoriums for all types of gathering. If it’s a fairly large one, choose their 215-seater or take the 83-seater for a smaller group.
Pro Tip
Memories are made even more special with the perfect surroundings and the perfect groups so make memories for a lifetime with London Paris Multiplex! If you haven’t already, do give it a shot and host your next big thing at ‘London Paris multiplex’.
Contact them on contact@muktigroup.in
