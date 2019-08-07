Fun Things To Do Beyond Shopping

Hoppipola makes you think of the saying “All work and no play…” It has a fun vibe. We just loved the wall studded with bioscope boxes. And the model airplanes suspended from the ceiling. Carrying on the stress on play, are an array of boardgames – they have Ludo, Scrabble, Foosball and Beer Pong. But if you are looking for some quiet, head to the area with books. We love their offers which make getting a drink after work very reasonable – drink unlimited beer till you #BladderBurst at just INR 399. If you are an experimental soul, try the cocktails served in everything from flower pots to IV bags!