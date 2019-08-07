If you are looking for somewhere fun to be in South Kolkata, hop into Acropolis Mall. With so many options for retail therapy, FnB , or a place just to let your hair down, this mall has enough to keep you entertained the whole day. Here’s what you can do there.
Fun Things To Do Beyond Shopping
Games People Play at Hoppipola
Hoppipola makes you think of the saying “All work and no play…” It has a fun vibe. We just loved the wall studded with bioscope boxes. And the model airplanes suspended from the ceiling. Carrying on the stress on play, are an array of boardgames – they have Ludo, Scrabble, Foosball and Beer Pong. But if you are looking for some quiet, head to the area with books. We love their offers which make getting a drink after work very reasonable – drink unlimited beer till you #BladderBurst at just INR 399. If you are an experimental soul, try the cocktails served in everything from flower pots to IV bags!
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Sky-high View Of The City At Ozora
Say hello to a gorgeous view of the Kolkata skyline at Ozora. Sip cocktails and eat dinner while seated in the comfort of the AC or {if it’s a colder evening} the 20-storey high rooftop outdoor seating is ideal. The food is a bit of a downer, so make the most of the drinks menu. You might want to try going on a weekday; the weekend cover charges can burn a decent hole in your pocket. But then who is complaining when the view makes you feel like you are on top of the world?
- Price for two: ₹ 2700
Dinos And Aliens At The Timezone And Virtual Reality Kiosk
Raining outside and have time to kill? Hunt down the virtual reality kiosk near the food court. A traditional-style gaming parlour, they have all the classic arcade games which will give you major throwback. You can battle dinosaurs and aliens with the Jurassic Park and Aliens Armageddon shooting games. Try to win a ‘Golden Ticket’ which entitles you to a jackpot of 500 extra tickets to redeem. The Time Zone is to keep all young and entertained.
The Language Of Plus at All
One of the few places in Kolkata where you can get a lot of options in plus size clothing. They have both western and traditional wear for men and women. You can get your hands on everything from shorts to formal work wear. Casual tops come for INR 899 a pop and the prices go up from there. Check the sizes properly as they are different from other stores.
Get Your Sheer Blacks And Underwires At Marks & Spencer Lingerie
MnS is at the heart of the British high street. Acropolis plays host to an MnS dedicated solely to lingerie over and above the MnS that sells apparels. The store has multiple options for women of all sizes and requirements – you get everything from bras for first timers to casual sports bras and intricate shapewear. They have a comfy sleepwear collection as well. We loved the sheer black stockings here. None of the pieces come for less than INR 799 but who can put a price on comfort?
- Upwards: ₹ 800
Pretzels And Cinnamon Rolls At Auntie Anne’s And Cinnabon
Satisfy your sweet cravings by following the smell of freshly baked cinnamon rolls which fills the entire mall. Their motto, ‘Because Life Needs Frosting’, perfectly sums up how we feel about it. Place your order while grabbing a bite from the food court {it usually takes a while to prepare because they come freshly baked to order}. Get the mini size Cinnabon packs so you can try multiple flavours and toppings in one go. Oh, and those giant pretzels are so good. We cannot get enough of the stuff!
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Celio
Celio is the go-to place for men’s clothing. Stay up to date with the latest in men’s fashion trends. If you are looking for clothes to wear to college, look no further. The cotton T-shirts come in fun colours and start at just INR 799. Their collection of hats and scarves will keep you runway ready. Subscribe to their Fantastic Rewards program to get the best offers.
