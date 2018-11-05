Vintage Asia Has A New Menu & You've Gotta Try It

JW Marriott Kolkata turns two this month, and as a part of the celebration, the Pan- Asian restaurant of Marriott has introduced a new menu and a new chef. Chef Alexander is gifting the City of Joy a never before gourmet experience. The new items on the menu sound super delicious. The biggest attractions are: - Mushroom Bao - Made to look like mushrooms, the baos are a visual treat - Thai Herb Scented Tofu Snow Pea Soup - I am not a fan of tofu, but this bowl of clear soup is so refreshing that I polished off the whole bowl - Duck and Litchi Salad - Light, refreshing, and perfectly balanced in taste, this is an absolute delight - Chilli Basil Crispy Potato - Vegetarians, this starter is a must-try Among the main course, I loved the following: - Sautéed Rock Lobster Sichuan Chilli Sauce - A must-try for people who love lobsters in a dry spice mix - Singaporean Chilli Crab - The chef does a wonderful job in bringing alive the East Asian flavours using local mud crabs - Thai Pineapple Cashewnut Fried Rice - Cooked to perfection with pineapple cubes, this is the perfect rice for spicy side dishes Oh, and don't forget to try MEI Fun and Vegetable in the spicy oyster sauce. The star of the menu, however, is Blueberry Snow Skin, a toothsome dessert. It provides the perfect conclusion to the dining experience. (I repeated the dessert.)