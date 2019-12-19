Park Street might be the most tourist-y spot of the city, but Bhawanipur and spaces 'round here is where the locals like to be at. Auda is one more cafe on Hungerford Street that'll be a new favorite for you. This two-storey cafe has the most chill vibe, ever. Circular tables and cabins, dimly lit, projector playing VH1 (or sports, duh), and a playlist of covers from top to bottom, we can totally picture ourselves chilling here more often than we thought. Divided into various sections, they have a breakfast menu - what caught our eye was the Italian Style Bun Maska and Paneer Bhurjee with Hot Dog. Next on, they have a section specially devoted to egg-dishes (dreamy, I know). Other than that - sandwiches, paninis, house salads and soup bowls, I love their whole menu. Their all-day menu is basically our junk-food menu goals. Fries, pastas, pizzas and more - next cheat day, we're headed to Auda. They've got some real nice stuff on the mocktail menu. Not alcohol - but they do have hookah!
Here's Another Eatery To Add To Your Hangout Lists On Hungerford
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Their service is a little slower than we expect, even after their little tip on the bottom of the menu.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000.
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
