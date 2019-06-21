A True Gem In Ballygunge For Sumptuous Burgers!

My Big Fat Belly is one of the best places I have been till date although it is not that spacious but the food is excellent and delicious with great presentation and lovely ambience. The burgers are absolutely amazing and drooling. This cafe is sure to blow your mind, located in Sarat Bose road, very easy to locate. My big fat belly is a place you would not regret revisiting again. Food I ate : 1) Veg Greek Salad for Rs. 249 This Greek salad is the best! It features chopped lettuce and colourful vegetables, plus irresistible olives, feta cheese, and a simple Greek vinaigrette. 2) The Ultimate Juicy Lucy for Rs. 329 The variety of burgers will make you fall in love with this place! The burger is so cheesy served with french fries is so good. 3) Chicken Skewers for Rs. 369 Perfectly grilled chicken served with rice and makhani was so delicious! The makhani had perfect consistency with an accurate amount of spices. 4) Green Apple Ice tea for Rs. 289 This drink is so refreshing. 5) Mousse Cake for Rs. 169 Soft and moist chocolate cake layer topped with super creamy chocolate mousse and soft chocolate ganache was so heavenly. About the restaurant : 1) Ambience 4/5 2) Service 5/5 ( Very prompt) 3) Food 5/5 (Excellent) Recommended ♥️