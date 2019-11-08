If You Have No Idea What To Gift Your Friend On His Birthday, This Brand Can Help

Sometimes we often end up buying boring gifts for our near ones, instead of actually putting efforts to choose a gift the other person would like. If such a case arises in the future, contact HobbyKlub, a Kolkata-based company that makes artsy gift boxes.

Get your gifts customised from them who do it in eco-friendly ways as well. Want to give handcrafted gifts or gift boxes? Be it any occasion, HobbyKlub will make sure to personalise your gift boxes with their own hands. They work with newspapers, bottles, ice- cream sticks (pretty sure the used ones!) and disposals.

Get decorative bottles, decorative vases and message bottles which can make for good home decor options for someone. You can also get glass jars as candle stands, with cute hand paintings. You can also buy their paper products, which they use to make flowers, wall hangings and photo frames, among others. But we really like their infinity cards, which is probably the cutest gift option you can think of, for your partner (especially during anniversaries).

Want to keep it eco-friendly? They use disposals to make chocolate boxes and pen stands. Until and unless it looks good and the other person likes it, it doesn't really matter what it's made of. So much so that you would even get baskets and pen stands made from ice-cream sticks.