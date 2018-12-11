Delhi's Oldest Ice Cream Parlour Has Opened Their First Outlet In The City

Serving a variety of flavours since 1956, this famous ice cream parlour has finally opened its first outlet in the city. Located in Ballygunge Phari, this place will not disappoint you. They have everything from mouth-watering brownies to ice cream soda. The preparation of each and every item has an Instagrammable appeal and is very well-crafted. Oh, and the staff is well-trained and super cordial to the customers. All the items are moderately prices. They are also available on Zomato, and we hear that they will be available on UberEats soon. Our picks: Tutti Frutti Sundae, Ice cream Brownie, and Hazelnut Shake. Pro-tip: Don't confuse it with Giani as both are different.