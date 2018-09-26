It's Banned Books Week: Explore Boi Para's History & Bengali Language's Evolution With This Walk

It won't be far fetched to call Boi Para, aka College Street, as Kolkata's brain centre with most of the historic schools and colleges centred here. What gives Boi Para its name though are the little book stalls that cram every lane and bylane of this street. Time travel back, and history will tell you that this hood was the epicentre of erudition, the city's intelligentsia and of the many printing presses that did much to influence the native language of Bengali.

Heritage Walk Calcutta has curated another special walk to take you through this historic hood's bylanes and narrate its history and cultural influence on our language and publishing practices. Know about Bengali language's evolution, the spurt of these academic institutions and of printing practices and book bans with HWC's walk 'Books, Bans & Institutions'. A morning walk, this one will cost INR 650 per head. Bonus! You get to end the walk at one of the old eateries of Boi Para.

