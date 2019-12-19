The All New ibis In Rajarhat Is Set To Be Your Home Away From Home

ibis Hotels, a combined venture of AccorHotels and InterGlobe Hotels, has finally launched in Kolkata. Colourful, vibrant, leisurely and comfortable, there is absolutely no other place you'd rather want to be at. The room are spacious and over-looking a beautiful city-scape. The beds in the rooms are one place you won't ever want to get out of, though. The Sweet Bed technology (it adjusts itself to your comfort) will be making it extremely difficult to get out of bed. If you're the kind to check the washroom first thing, in any hotel room, this wont disappoint you.

Don't worry about missing out on your daily work-out routines, the gym in the hotel is your perfect spot to start the day.

You can hist your conferences here without any hassles - the meeting halls cover 2,457 sq km of space.

The coolest part about the hotel is that there has been given special attention to make everything environment-friendly, as far as possible from eco-friendly building materials including high-performance, energy-efficient glazing and water-saving fixtures as well as greener landscaping.