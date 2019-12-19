Delhi's Iconic Giani Has Come To Town & We're Lining Up For Scoops

I was just passing by Beckbagan when I noticed this new ice cream store (just beside the Ducati outlet), and I legit screamed! If you're a frequent visitor to Delhi or have lived in the city (like me) you'd know how big Giani's is. Delhiites can't stop raving about it. They have a huge range of flavours from gelato to falooda, kulfi, sundaes, shakes, sorbets, coolers and ice cream sodas. A kiosk with a makeshift sitting arrangement in the front, Kolkata's outlet has almost the same wide range as the Delhi ones. As always, I loved their house special Royal Falooda that comes packed with rose flavour and vanilla ice cream. If this doesn't cut your deal, try the Punjabi Kulfi Faluda (they serve it with matka kulfi) or the After-9 Gelato that will definitely quench your choco cravings. Planning to make an elaborate dessert meal out of your ice cream craving? Don't worry about the calories and just order up their whey and omega-packed protein gelato and protein shake.