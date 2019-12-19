Sofas, Consoles, Beds Or Mirrors: Get European Style Furniture From This Iconic Kolkata Store

It dates back to that time when Kolkata wasn't mushrooming lifestyle decor stores in every part of the city. Go down the quite stretch of Gurusaday Road and you'll come across the spacious furniture store, Home & Us, whose classy minimalist store front would want you to take a peek inside. It has got none of the glitzy neon lights on the facade to beckon you, but once inside you will surely fall in love with the furniture inside.

Started 24 years ago by Meena Bansal, Home & Us specialises in bespoke furniture. Everything inside the store is made of wood, and only the varieties of teak and mahogany are used to carve them. Now run by Meena's daughter, Disha, the store still exudes that homely comfortable vibe where you can go and talk to her to find a 'my-kinda' furniture. Tell Disha about your nest or show her pictures and she will help you with furniture that will complement your casa. Period pieces to contemporary ones - Home & Us will customise your fixtures just the way you want it.

Best known for their European designs and finish (well polished, delicately carved furniture with often gold highlights), Home & Us has statement chaises, antique benches and consoles to minimal tables, four poster beds, ottomans, upholstered sofas and even mirrors. Prices start at INR 4,000.