Try Some Fusion In Ice Cream, Drop By Icy Fusion Now!

Icy Fusion a small trendy ice cream parlour. Perhaps they are the first to introduce ice cream fusion on ice table in Kolkata. I visited them multiple times and tried most of the items. The interior is pretty beautiful and colourful. Staffs are very courteous and friendly. Service is flawless. In this visit, I tried their Rose Patel Fusion, Banana Cookie and Fruit Basket. And as usual, all were just delicious.