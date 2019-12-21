Love Coffee? Attend This Workshop By Kaapi Machines

People who eat, drink, sleep, dream and think coffee, this workshop is definitely for them. Kaapi Machines, a retailer of coffee machines and accessories, are coming to Roastery Coffee House to conduct a coffee-making workshop. In this workshop, their trainer will showcase how can one make café like coffee at home using home utensils to caffeine enthusiasts. The-Bengaluru based company has held workshops in Delhi and Bengaluru and has received an amazing response. Now, they've decided to come to the city of food lovers and teach us the art of making coffee. You folks can book the dates already!