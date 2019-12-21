People who eat, drink, sleep, dream and think coffee, this workshop is definitely for them. Kaapi Machines, a retailer of coffee machines and accessories, are coming to Roastery Coffee House to conduct a coffee-making workshop. In this workshop, their trainer will showcase how can one make café like coffee at home using home utensils to caffeine enthusiasts. The-Bengaluru based company has held workshops in Delhi and Bengaluru and has received an amazing response. Now, they've decided to come to the city of food lovers and teach us the art of making coffee. You folks can book the dates already!
Love Coffee? Attend This Workshop By Kaapi Machines
What's Happening?
How’s the venue?
The entrance is lined with trees and potted plants on both sides. The outdoor section will take you back to the British era with it's vintage-y decor (think old-style white chairs and black and white tile flooring) and the club in the background while the indoor area will give you old-world Europe and Bengal feels.
Price
Entry is absolutely FREE
