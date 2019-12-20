When In Kalimpong, Gompu's Cannot Be Missed At All!

If you are in Kalimpong and have not been to Gompu's Hotel then were you really in Kalimpong. After a tiring day, for evening snacks what can be better than some pork and chicken momos at Gompus. Gompus does not believe in the theory of thin moist skinned momo rather here for the Pork Momo the skin is thick and fluffy by using yeast, sort of mini Baos. But filling inside the momo had right portion of minced meat, fat and minimal spices. However, the Chicken Momo had thinner skin. My suggestion is to have steamed Pork Momo rather than the fried variant as it makes the skin tougher. If you love fried momo then go for the chicken variant.