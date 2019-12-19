This Store In Forum Courtyard Mall Is All About Bright Colours, Quirky Prints And The Vibrant Indian Culture

India Circus has finally opened in the city and you have to check it out. Located on the first floor of the Forum Courtyard Mall on Elgin Road, the store is so bright and colourful that we immediately fell in love it (it'll light up your Instagram feed too!).

Owned by Krsnaa Mehta, India Circus is the perfect store to go to if you want to add a chic and contemporary touch to your home. The cushions are the first thing that'll catch your eye when you step inside. There are five racks full of cushions made of cotton in all kinds of colour combinations and prints. We also spotted printed decorative wall frames that double up as service platters. Move over from those run-of-the-mill bags. Check out the Rickshaw Masti Denim backpack instead that's got a design of auto-rickshaws digitally printed on it. Cool no?

Krsnaa says he's been inspired by everything Indian - from Mughal royalty to a roadside chaiwallah - and it reflects in his creations. All the products - cushions, rugs, shower curtains, tableware, travel accessories, different kinds of bags, umbrellas, trays, storage boxes, figurines, lanterns, wallets, mats, foot stools, luminescent lamps, candles, wall frames - exude an array of moods and tones. A lot of the glasses and tumblers have designs of doors and windows digitally printed on them. We found a lot of animal motifs as well. It's very contemporary and quirky yet rooted in tradition and heritage.

Best part? All of it is really affordable too! Prices start at INR 499.