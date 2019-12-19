Go Folksy: This New Store In Dhakuria Will Wow You With Its Indie Crafts

Almost hidden and inconspicuous, and tucked away in the ground floor of the Silk Board building on the Dhakuria crossing, Indicraftshop is like a tiny folk village. A small store cramped with folk handloom and handicrafts, this one will leave you momentarily flummoxed about what to check out first. Kantha, batik, madur crafts and more - Indicraftshop has a wide range of folks crafts. Clothes to accessories, home decor and stationery, there's something to catch everyone's fancy.

One of the absolute gorgeous things to check is the kantha linen tops in white that come with stunning artwork. Perfect to team with trousers or wraparounds these have a cool look about it. Pick their kantha wraps, Gujrati embroidered sarees or batik stoles in silk and cotton, depending on your mood. Complete your look with handmade wood, conch shells, cloth, dokra and beads jewellery. There are also men's shirts to pick from.

Indicraftshop's collection of home decor will genuinely tempt you into buying all. From Odisha's traditional folk paintings sourced from the crafts village of Raghurajpur to Birbhum's colourful madur wall hangings, this tiny shop is packing some serious folk art.

Stationery addicts you've got to visit this store to pick some fantastic kantha notebooks. Woven with handmade paper and bound with bright kantha batik combination these completely blew our mind. We've also picked Odisha's traditional palm leaf etched bookmarks. And do look out for the kantha folders and jewellery boxes.

Best of all, all of these are priced perfectly reasonably within a range of INR 30 (stationery) to INR 1,800 (skirts and sarees)