Get Inked Or Munch On Your Favourite Food At This Tattoo Parlour-Cum-Cafe In Hindusthan Park

Ever heard of a tattoo studio-cum-cafe in the city? No? Well, we've found you one. Located in a narrow lane in Hindusthan Park, Ink'dom Tattoo & Cafe, as the name suggests, is a tattoo parlour-cum-cafe headed by Sukanya Roy. While the tattoo parlour is over four years old, the cafe is the newest addition to the space. Sukanya moved to a bigger space and opened a tattoo studio-cum-cafe after Ink'dom began doing well.

The 3D installation of an old school bullet on one of the walls is the first thing that will catch your attention. Go further inside and you'll see Ma Durga's portrait in Bohemian patterns done on the walls.

There are three tattoo stations at Ink'dom. Don’t worry about hygiene and cleanliness as most of the stuff used is disposed off while the grips are sterilised. They use German tattoo machines and US-based pigments. Sukanya focuses more on realism, geometry and colour while Edward Barker - another tattoo artist at Ink'dom - is big on colour and abstract designs. The third station is for freelancers. Prices start at INR 800 for the first square inch while hourly sessions cost INR 5,000. They don't really have a catalogue and mostly refer to Pinterest to help customers with designs. If you have a design in mind, they'll do it for you.

After all of this is done, grab a bite at their cafe. They serve Chinese, Tibetan and Continental cuisines. You should try the sandwiches and the pizza. There are desserts on display at the counter. Choose from a wide selection of pastries and desserts - we loved the Red Velvet pastry!