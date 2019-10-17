Kolkata boasts of an illustrious past, which reflects in its fascinating art, marvelous architecture and declamatory literature. Apart from its rich history and ancient culture, here are some of the interesting places to visit in Kolkata, which form an essential part of the city’s tourism.
Bookmark These Interesting Places In Kolkata For A Tryst With Heritage And Culture
Kolkata boasts of an illustrious past, which reflects in its fascinating art, marvelous architecture and declamatory literature. Apart from its rich history and ancient culture, here are some of the interesting places to visit in Kolkata, which form an essential part of the city’s tourism.
Indian Museum
If you are a history buff then there’s no place as enticing and interesting as the Indian Museum (the largest and oldest in India). It's a center for multidisciplinary activities and is one of the best places where one can gain insights of the rich tradition and cultural heritage of our country. It houses 35 different galleries. Some of the finest collections of contemporary paintings, ancient sculptures, sacred relics of Buddha, Egyptian mummies are exhibited here. The Indian Museum also boasts some of the most exquisite collections of ornaments, fossils, skeletons, antiques, armors, and stunning Mughal paintings.
Birla Planetarium
This single-storeyed circular structure designed in typical Indian style (inspired by the architectural style of Buddhist Stupa at Sanchi) is the largest planetarium in Asia and second-largest in the world. Many shows and programmes depicting various aspects of astronomy and heavenly myths are hosted here on a daily basis. A fascinating place for science lovers, Birla Planetarium also has an electronics laboratory and an astronomy gallery housing a collection of paintings and astronomical models.
Kumortuli
Kumortuli, meaning 'potter’s colony' is a 300-year-old locality in North Kolkata formed by a bunch of potters who came to this area in search of a better livelihood. If you are already driven by the rich cultural heritage of Kolkata and have an innate passion for art and an untouched empathy for artisans then this place is certainly going to woo you all over again. There are over 150 families and thousands of artisans who devote their heart and soul in sculpting and perfecting the idols of God and Goddesses for various festivals. The skilled potters of this colony are solely dependent on their ancestral art of clay idol making for their livelihood and are required to work hard in the congested studios to bring out some of the most intricate work ever seen in the history. Stroll through the artistic lanes of Kumortuli for the ultimate cultural tour of Kolkata.
Putul Baari
Well, if you are fond of ghost stories and haunted places then you must visit Putulbari to experience some eerieness. Putulbari meaning the “House of Dolls” is an old, dilapidated building situated near the Sovabazar jetty, not far from the haunted Nimtala Ghat. Now, the very thought of dolls, old houses covered and draped in dust and cobwebs, creates an uncanny feeling within us, isn’t it? Though the lower floors are inhabited till now, no one dares to visit the terrace (even in daytime) as it is believed to be haunted. The huge architectural Roman-style building ornamented with dolls of antique designs adorning the terrace just multiplies the spookiness of the place and will immediately give you jitters when you see it. One may sense shrill laughter or even clink of bangles and anklets during dark nights! Isn’t this just too scary to hear?
State Archaeological Museum
It is, hands down, one of the best places to visit in Kolkata if you’re a history buff. The State Archaeological Gallery, which was established in the year 1962, will give you a comprehensive insight into the historic and pre-historic times. A plethora of artefacts like early stone tools and antiques from Palaeolithic, Mesolithic and Neolithic age have been exhibited here.
Nandan
Film enthusiast or not, you can’t miss Nandan especially when it's hosting the Kolkata International Film Festival, which is India’s second-largest film fest started in 1995. Nandan is a government-sponsored center for screening films and hosting cultural events (theatre, handicraft exhibitions), working with the motif to encourage and facilitate cinematic awareness in the society. Special programmes, film screenings, memorial lectures are organized here on a regular basis. It’s been the cultural hub (with a lot of buzzes) of Kolkata for a long time and also hosts the Social Communication Film Festival.
- Upwards: ₹ 30
St Paul’s Cathedral
St Paul’s Cathedral is the first Episcopalian church in Asia that was primarily built to accommodate the ever-increasing Christian community in Calcutta. It is an Anglican cathedral that is known for its Indo-Gothic style architecture - the structure is complete with a cascading white edifice, towering spire, and colorful tinted windows. You will find a huge nave, majestic altar, and chancel along with various paintings and memorabilia depicting great moments and events of Christian history inside the church. The Cathedral looks most beautiful during Christmas when it is embellished with lights. It is one of those must-visit places who seek to enrich historical and architectural pleasure as the colossal structure reminds you of the colonial times and takes you down the memory lane.
Victoria Memorial
Victoria Memorial is another relic of the British Raj in India, an iconic structure (presently serving as a museum) that is synonymous with the city of joy! The white marbled opulent structure was built in the memory of Queen Victoria to celebrate her 25 years of reign over India. It almost resembles the Victoria Memorial in London and is surrounded by lush green and well-maintained gardens. It houses a collection from the Colonial period, including various impressive paintings, sculptures, and books. Sound and light shows are held in the evening inside the premises, an added delight for the visitors. If you want experience the essence of Victorian-era or simply stroll around the well-maintained gardens – then Victoria Memorial is definitely one of the most interesting places in the city.
Howrah Bridge
Kolkata sightseeing tour is never complete without visiting the Howrah Bridge. The bridge was constructed over the Hoogly river to ensure connectivity between Kolkata and its twin city Howrah on the other side. The bridge is famous for its single span without any pylons connecting it to the river bed (suspended bridge) and is one of the longest bridges of its kind in the world. It is indeed one of the most interesting places in Kolkata where you can hang out with your friends or simply enjoy the ambience.
Comments (0)