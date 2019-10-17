Bookmark These Interesting Places In Kolkata For A Tryst With Heritage And Culture

Kumortuli, meaning 'potter’s colony' is a 300-year-old locality in North Kolkata formed by a bunch of potters who came to this area in search of a better livelihood. If you are already driven by the rich cultural heritage of Kolkata and have an innate passion for art and an untouched empathy for artisans then this place is certainly going to woo you all over again. There are over 150 families and thousands of artisans who devote their heart and soul in sculpting and perfecting the idols of God and Goddesses for various festivals. The skilled potters of this colony are solely dependent on their ancestral art of clay idol making for their livelihood and are required to work hard in the congested studios to bring out some of the most intricate work ever seen in the history. Stroll through the artistic lanes of Kumortuli for the ultimate cultural tour of Kolkata.

