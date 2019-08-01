Are You A Beer-Holic? Celebrate International Beer Day With Exciting Offers At These Places

img-gallery-featured

If you love beer as much as we do, then hit up these five pubs and lounges in the city on International Beer Day on August 2 for exciting offers on your favourite drink.

The Lords And Barons

Travel back to 19th century Calcutta with the decor and food and drinks at The Lords and Barons exuding the charm of a true Brit pub. Celebrate the day with their special Beer Sangria - herbal beer mixed with fresh fruits - red apples, grapes and malta - and vodka. It's served in a Bordeaux glass and is priced at INR 350. Hurry! Go get yours now because it's available until August 31 only. 

Pubs

The Lords & Barons

3.4

20-B, Park Street Area, Kolkata

image-map-default

Traffic Gastropub

Enjoy refreshing beer cocktails at this gastropub in New Town. They've got quite innovative names, we must say. There's one called Tumse Na Ho Payega made from Absinthe, vodka, gin, tequila, beer and simple syrup. It's served in a kettle and Hum Mug with a flipped beer bottle. You can try Aquaman that's served in a fish bowl or the Bengal Hurricane that's served in a lantern.

Pubs

Traffic Gastropub

4.2

City Centre 2, Top Floor, 2nd Floor, Newtown, Kolkata

image-map-default

The Myx Bar & Kitchen

Grab some innovative and exciting beer cocktails at The Myx Bar & Kitchen this International Beer Day. Try their Beergarita that's got tequila, lime juice and light beer poured in a salt rim glass over ice and garnished with a lime wedge. You can also go for the Bacardi Lime Shot with Beer or the Sunshine Boilermaker - a blend of lager beer, bourbon whiskey and sparkling ice lemon lime and garnished with a lime wedge.

Lounges

Myx Bar & Kitchen

4.2

20-G, 5th Floor, Near Loreto House, Park Street Area, Kolkata

image-map-default

The Drunken Monkey

Beer lovers! Head to The Drunken Monkey for the Chug The Beer Challenge, which will need you to chug a litre of beer in 30 seconds! You'll get to drink Kingfisher draught beer and if you manage to complete the challenge, beer for you is on the house! Don't feel disheartened if you lose. You can still avail a 25 percent discount on the menu price.

Pubs

The Drunken Monkey

4.1

Hotel O2 VIP, 643, VIP Road, Ramkrishna Pally, Kaikhali, Kolkata

image-map-default

Bombay Brasserie

Head to Bombay Brasserie on August 2 for their special beer beverage called Uncle Vivek’s Barley. It's made out of whiskey and barley water with cinnamon and a dash of beer that makes for a refreshing taste.

Casual Dining

Bombay Brasserie

4.2

Quest Mall, 5th Floor, 33, Syed Ali Amir Avenue, Ballygunge, Kolkata

image-map-default