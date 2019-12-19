From Nail Bar To Make-up Studio, This Salon Should Be Your Next Destination For A Makeover

For those times you might have that sudden urge to beautify yourself, InVogue will rescue you. Book an appointment at their nail spa where nail experts Ashok and Praloy will take good care of you. Get your nail art or extensions done from here because, guess what, they know the techniques of nail clipping to the minutest detail. A lightweight plastic plate, in the shape of the nail, is glued to the tip of the natural nail and then is followed by adding acrylic, gel or some other mixture on top. The nail extension comes for INR 2,000 for an hour and 30 minutes session. They specialise in different types of nail designs, including pattern and styles, French nails, ombre nails, cat eyes, art and glitters.

Give your hair the colour you’ve been planning to for a very long time. Hair colour offer starts from INR 1,999. The hair streaks start from INR 300 per streak and the global fashion colour comes for INR 2,499. Damaged hair? Opt for their Olaplex hair treatment, which helps to smoothen and repair breakage and split ends (we thought you might want to know these details!). The service is available for INR 2,500.