Isharya's Come To Town To Dazzle Up Your Look Like A Diva's

Just in time with the festive season when razzling and dazzling sits on top of our list, international fashion jewellery line Isharya has come to town! A pret collection of couture designs, Isharya's new kiosk at Quest has all its latest collection on display. The brand actually stands out for their urbane chic look, inspired from Indian designs. Their signature hand-cut polki mirror jewellery is perfect for the weddings you've got to attend this season. For a more global contemporary look you can go for their hand-twisted filigree work accessories. Priced quiet affordably (you don't have to shed a ton of money to get a glamorous look!) between INR 3,000 and INR 18,000, Isharya has gone on to woo divas from around the world - Katie Cassidy to Manushi Chillar. A must watch out is the Mandala collection that is built on beautiful geometric patterns.