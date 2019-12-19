Take A Bite Of A Humongous Nine-Inch Roll At This Salt Lake Eatery

Kolkata has an inimitable connection with rolls and if it’s a nine-inch one, well, then the love is ninefold to be precise.

Within a span of few years, Jabbrr Afghani in Salt Lake, has managed to earn quite a repute among roll connoisseurs. Here you’ll find rolls that are not just tasty but filling as well. To know what goes inside the filling read on.

With competition from big names such as Kusum's, Nizam's, Zeeshan and Arsalan, Jabbrr Afghani serves some calorie heavy stuff, definitely not meant for the weak-hearted. Jump right into the action with their in-house speciality Pappa Afghani, a nine-inch roll loaded with eggs, mutton and cheese. The mutton pieces are minced perfectly and the parantha is super crispy and yum. Keep a tissue handy as cheese is bound to ooze out from the corner of your mouth. Avail this cheesy ride for only INR 218.

Forget your diet chart for a day and try their protein heavy Jabbar Chicken Roll with cheese (sorry vegans!). A word of wisdom: Get ready to skip your next meal as it is indeed a task to finish the roll at one-go, and if you wish to add egg on top of it, urmm we can only say good luck!