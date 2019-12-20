This Store In Baghajatin Stocks Everything From Jaipur

How about a little tour of Jaipur in Kolkata? Head to this store in Baghajatin called Jaipur World, and the name of the store does justice pretty well. Because it is mini Jaipur from the inside when you visit the store.

We love how they have a huge range even when it comes to pricing, starting from INR 50 right up to INR 5,000. Pick up gorgeous lehengas straight from the heart of Rajasthan. You'll be heavily impressed with their gota work, which managed to floor us. You will find a lot of the collection in Lucknowi mukesh fabric with heavy zardosi embroidery on the ghagras and gota patti work on the dupattas.

Get your jewellery fascination addressed here with their German silver collection. You will find anklets, a lot of oversized necklaces as well as antique silver jhumkas to go with these lehenga cholis. Worried about a matching bag? They have that too. Get Rajasthani handbags, potlis and clutches with intricately embroidered shells and mirror work.

Lastly, don't forget to check out their collection of printed and dyed bed covers. The owner Gargi Dutta makes sure to go to Jaipur herself and pick up stuff, to maintain the authenticity of the products. We liked a certain hand-painted bed cover with the illustration of a rural woman. Their bed covers start from INR 500.