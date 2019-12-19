Add Some Superfood Boost To Your Meals With This Kolkata Brand's Microgreens

You have to be living under a rock if the terms microgreens and superfood seem alien to you. Superfood are of course high nutrient healthy food and microgreens are veggie saplings that most often fall in the superfood category. So, while you may be chocking down on the hazardous and noxious air of the city, you can add some healthy goodness to your meals with Jaivikaran's microgreens.

Started by urban farmer Nina Poddar, her farm Jaivikaran produces organic microgreens in the city and delivers them fresh to households and restaurants. Radish, mustard, bok choy, kale, broccoli, beetroot, amaranth, cabbage and cauliflower are some of the varieties that she grows in her farm. Eat them in your salads or use then as fillings to your wraps, sandwiches or in your dips - these super tiny things are full of nutrients and are great for health. Love making your own special Buddha bowls or salads? Jaivikaran also has edible flowers and salad leafy greens like lettuce, kale and swiss chard too.

We are totally loving their subscription boxes that come with 50 grams of assorted microgreens every week. You can subscribe for a single month (INR 600 for 4 boxes) or can also sign up for 3 months (INR 1,560 for 12 boxes). They will deliver the boxes at no additional costs to your doorstep.