Open 24 Hours, This Cafe-Cum-Lounge Is Every Bollywood Lover's Go-To Place For Live Music

Jam House is a cozy space with a dimly lit ambience and every Bollywood lover's go-to place for live music. The place hosts some amazing singers and bands every evening that perform on only Bollywood music. So, expect some wonderful renditions of old Hindi film songs, retro music and new ones too. Live music starts around 6 pm and goes on till 10 pm and then again starts around midnight until 3 am.

It's one of the first music lounges in the city that is always open (21 hours to be precise from 10 am - 7 am)! Just sit back and relax on their super comfortable couches, sofas and chairs and enjoy the music while munching on a whole range of dishes from the different cuisines on offer. Jam House serves North Indian, Italian, Chinese, and Mexican cuisines. It's a food haven for vegetarians. The Chinese Platter that has a soup, Veg Hakka Noodles, Veg Fried Rice and a side dish is a must-try. The noodles and the rice have the right mix of sauces and enough vegetables. The quantity is enough for two people. Mexican Rice with Jacket Potato is another bestseller.

Not in the mood to have a proper meal? Munch on their signature starters like Maggie Hakkha, Wai Wai Pakoda, Vegetable Seekh Kebab or Crispy Chilli Babycorn. Make sure you try the Chimichanga's (veggies cooked in tomato sauce and wrapped with corn tortillas) and the Aglio Olio Pasta (spaghetti tossed in olive oil with sundried tomatoes, pepper, chilli flakes and black olives) from the Chef Special menu.

In case you plan to go before the live performance begins, pick one of the board games they have and relive your childhood with your squad while you munch on your favourite food. They also have a separate hookah menu on offer. The mocktails are highly recommended as well.