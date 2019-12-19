Shopping For Your Wedding Trousseau? Drop In At Kalighata For That Perfect Bridal Lehenga

Calling all brides-to-be! Drop by Kalighata in Salt Lake if you’re looking for that perfect bridal lehenga.

A sprawling boutique located right on the main road in Sector-1, Kalighata is your one-stop shop for bridal wear that’s both comfortable and graceful and will make you look like a diva on your D-day. Owned by designer duo Ritesh and Neha Kamani, Kalighata boasts of a wide selection of lehengas, anarkalis, sarees, suits, gowns and Indo-Western outfits making it ideal for trousseau shopping because every bride must feel and look gorgeous on her wedding day.

From velvet lehengas to Banarasi sarees, Kalighata has it all. Get your hands on beautiful designs in silk, satin, organza, chanderi, muslin, net, cotton and chikan with embellishments and embroidery work like gota patti, cutdana, sequins, dora, mirror work, threadwork, moti and zardozi done on them. They will also customise your outfit according to your size and choice of colour and fabrics.

Need a dress for your cocktail party? Their geometric bling ivory gown made of tulle with pale pink sequins work done on it looks glamorous and is perfect if you want to add some bling to your overall look. We also spotted a mustard monochrome lehenga made of organza with gota, dori and sequins work done on it - perfect for your haldi or mehendi function. Pair it up with floral jewellery and enjoy all the attention that comes your way! For your D-day, we’d totally recommend their dreamy rashmoni lehenga in silk with zardozi work done on it.

So if you’re shopping for your wedding trousseau, make sure you stop by Kalighata. They also have a store on Elgin Road beside Forum Mall. Prices start at INR 10,000.