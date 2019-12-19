Pick up designer tunics and gowns at factory prices From Kamya on Park Street.
Pick Up Tunics And Gowns With A Desi Touch From Kamya
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Kamya is a homegrown Kolkata brand located in Park Street. It has some gorgeous pieces when it comes to tunics, kurtas and gowns with a desi touch. Made with silks and mix fabrics, their pieces with embroidery will be good bets for special occasions. And they charge lesser than most places, so you know you’re in for some good stuff. If yscouting around for some wedding wear kurta sets or gowns, they have plenty of options - like a gorgeous rani pink set that falls like a dream. Their range goes from casual wedding wear to really dressy with heavy pieces and intricate, detailed work.
What Could Be Better
It would be good to have more design varieties displayed on their Facebook page.
Pro-Tip
This brand is good for affordable clothing with a touch of the festive for special occasions.
