The Perfect Fit: Hit Up Indie Label Kapaas Kolkata For Gorgeous Unstitched Kurtas And Blouses

The best part about Kapaas Kolkata's pieces are that they are each one of a kind - all handmade, dyed and hand-embroidered in house. The word 'kapaas’ translates to ‘cotton seed.’ Based out of Kolkata, they follow a simple policy of hand-work and try to use minimal machine work. They are naturally drawn to products which have a story to tell. We believe, behind every piece, lies a story - that of a weaver, a designer, a city, a state and a country. And what beautiful stories these are! Ikat-like cotton weaves in Mediterranean greens and blues, Japanese-styled minimalist prints on tussar silks, intricate embroideries mixed with vintage zari borders and made into a blouse fabric - each piece is exquisite and different. The featherweight muslin collection with pintucks is just perfect for hot, summer days. The Jamdani pieces (some with fish motifs) will steal your heart. Prices vary according to the techniques used and detailing. The indigo kurta piece with gaamchha patches is INR 6,825, the muslins in bright ikat-like prints are for (around INR 3,675., a simple criss-cross cut texturing cotton piece will be INR 3,150.

You can also get your wedding outfit done with them. Or if you are attending a wedding (or any special occasion), you should check out the unstitched blouses with thread work and hand-embroidered borders. An ajrakh-textured with dhagaai piece goes for INR 2,625. And their signature hand-embroidered piece with excellent patchwork details is INR 6,300. What really caught our eye was a gaamcha-style piece in orange, red and yellow hues with floral embroideries. The dimensions of each piece is given on their website. For instance, a blouse piece length is around 20 inches and width around 23-24 inches. while the sleeve length varies on each piece from 15-17 inches. So you have room to play around and get something tailored that will fit you well. You can team up your kurta pieces with stoles and shawls (around INR 1,700) in cottons, muls, chanderi and more. You will also find Bengal handloom sarees which are embroidered by hand and mixed-matched with the unstitched blouses. None of the pieces are a repeat, making them one of their kind and a unique possession to the buyer.You can pick these up on their website, and on online shopping site, Jaypore (www.jaypore.com). Or you can message them on their Facebook page. Also look out for pop-ups (which they hold in all metro cities from time to time).