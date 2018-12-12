Press The Pause Button On Bathroom Singing, Hit Up These Karaoke Nights Instead

The Monkey Bar is one of our fave hangout spots. Not that there is any day of the week that you would not like to be there, but you should definitely hit this space on Tuesdays for the karaoke nights. They start at 9pm. The cherry on the top is the offer on board: free shots for every one who sings. Now, we all can't be Rihanna, but it's worth giving it a shot for the shot (see what we did there?). They will set you back by INR 1,500.