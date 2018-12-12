Midweek or the weekend - if you're tired of singing in your bathroom or showcasing your skills to your walls, head to these karaoke nights. Down a drink, pick up the mic, and flaunt your vocal chords.
Press The Pause Button On Bathroom Singing, Hit Up These Karaoke Nights Instead
Shortcut
The Dugout
This sports-themed cafe hosts Karaoke nights on Wednesdays every week. Sports screening, hookah, amazing food is what brings you there every other day. But keep your Wednesdays free, because you don't want to miss their Karaoke Nights. They will set you back by INR 800.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Monkey Bar
The Monkey Bar is one of our fave hangout spots. Not that there is any day of the week that you would not like to be there, but you should definitely hit this space on Tuesdays for the karaoke nights. They start at 9pm. The cherry on the top is the offer on board: free shots for every one who sings. Now, we all can't be Rihanna, but it's worth giving it a shot for the shot (see what we did there?). They will set you back by INR 1,500.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Xrong Place
This little pub on Southern Avenue has all the right vibes for a perfect night out. Dimly lit, wooden furniture, drinks and a pool table. What makes it even better is that they have a karaoke night every Thursday. They start at 8pm and go on till about 11pm. You have try your hand (read: throat) at it, because even if you are not the most melodious, they have free drinks for all bravehearts. Pocket pinch is about INR 1,200.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
The Irish House
This popular watering hole hosts karaoke nights, every Wednesday from 8 to 10pm. Grab a drink in your left hand, and a mic on your right (or the other way round) - it'll be a night to remember. Don't be late - their Happy Hours are on from 8 to 9pm only. You'll have to shell out approx INR 1,900 for food and drinks for two.
- Price for two: ₹ 1900
Comments (0)