Chunky Necklaces To Delicate Earrings Starting At INR 325: This Store Is The Silver Lining We All Need!

Silver jewellery has a new name and it’s called Karishmaz. Located in Southern Avenue (there is also a store in New Market Area), this store is the place to ace your fashion game with their unique and affordable designs. The brand encourages homegrown talent. so their pieces are created by master craftsmen from Nabadwip.

Get your hands on chunky, statement neck pieces, earrings, bangles, rings, toe rings and lots more designed for women of all age groups - from a teenager to a grandmother. Designed by mother-daughter duo Karishma Jaisingh and Tanisha Jaisingh Basu, each piece boasts of dramatic sterling silver with colourful gemstones from rubies, sapphires and lapis lazuli to high clarity marcasites and cultured pearls. Grab a piece with enamel or minakari work done on it if you’re more into traditional, classic designs or the very trendy ‘deity’ neckpieces (featuring Durga, Ganesh and other gods and goddesses).

We spotted a sterling silver pair of earrings with jaali work done on them, super lightweight and perfect for those casual dayouts and family functions. If you’re looking for neckpieces, then check out their handcrafted silver statement necklace in tribal design with antique work done on it. It’s got an adjustable tassel and can also be worn as a choker. Add a chic look to your OOTD with their toe rings in floral designs, wildlife-inspired and geometric shapes.