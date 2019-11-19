Karma Kettle: Enjoy Some Exquisite Tea & Food At This Cute Little Cafe In Alipore

If you are in Alipore and you need a good chilling place with your friends or family. These are the place for you guys. Outstanding interior and colourful exterior. A piece of beauty at the heart of Alipore. Service here is top-notch and the staffs are friendly and very much aware of the menu. Always ready to help you to decide what to order according to your mood. Coming to the food. As we all know Tea has a direct effect on our body to enhance the mood. And they are just perfectly doing it with their varieties of Tea and their fusions. You will get crazy I can assure you if you are a tea lover. Apart from this. They are serving some lip-smacking food at very reasonable pricing. I had the best salad of my life here. They also have beautiful options for High Tea for couples and singles as well. I must recommend some for all. 1.Tahiti Iced Tea 2.Beetroot Feta Salad 3.Seville Iced Tea 4.Karma Oats Pancake 5.Italian Pepperoni Pizza 6.Bura Saheb Tea Set with Paan chai 7.Kanchenjunga Tea Set with Great Wall Pocket Pinch here is very very reasonable.