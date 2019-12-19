Head To This Hindusthan Park Store If Khadi Excites You

This store has a massive expanse, with an extremely spacious and airy interior. You will have a lot of space to walk around and shop your clothes. Men can check out their comfortable and pocket-friendly khadi shirts and kurtas. Available in both full and half sleeves, you can buy breezy khadder shirts in ikat and other prints, in shades of light greens, blues and browns. These can easily be worn with trendy distressed denim shorts. Kurtas are available in extremely light colours and a large section of that collection is dominant with vertical stripes. Shirts start from INR 600 and the kurtas from INR 1,200.

Their handloom collection is dominant in solid colours and you will find a lot of sarees with tassel borders and minimal embroidery. Girls can take a look at their dailywear super comfy kurtis that can be paired with skirts, palazzos or drawstring pyjamas. They also keep accessories like earrings, bangles, clutches and beauty products such as soaps, shampoos, perfumes and face masks.

To amp up your bedroom take a look at their bed sheets, curtains and dining table covers