Handcrafted Products Straight From The Artisans To The Customer Around India

What Makes Khoj. city Awesome! Started earlier in 2019, Khoj. city is curated by an art enthusiast who is personally very passionate about exploring different art forms. Currently, they are aiming to tap the various art forms and home-based artisans from cities across India and aiming to go global. They provide handcrafted products straight from the artisans to the customer. Khoj. city thrives on the concept of helping artisans promote their products and display them on their website without any costs occurring to the artisan. They aim to preserve our heritage through art. The best part is that the products are handmade and can be customized as per the customer’s demands! Their price range is also versatile; affordable as well as luxurious. They have a wide range of authentic products from Agra’s famous Marble Inlay articles to the exclusive Gulabi Meenakari of Banaras. I'm touched the way they stand up for and support the underappreciated artisans around us by providing them with a much-required platform to showcase their hard work and skills. Khoj. city ditches the mechanized world of bulk manufactured, identical good for the inimitability and uniqueness of handcrafted products.